Pathstone Family Office LLC Decreases Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Pathstone Family Office LLC cut its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 274,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,837 shares during the quarter. Robert Half International comprises 1.8% of Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $15,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 15.8% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 70.6% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 31,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 13,067 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.6% in the second quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 138.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 11.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

NYSE RHI traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.12. 764,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,939. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $73.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.66.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

