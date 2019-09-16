Pathstone Family Office LLC Grows Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,371 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 56.8% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.4% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 41,995 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its position in salesforce.com by 12.4% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 383,607 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $57,804,000 after purchasing an additional 42,186 shares in the last quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at $1,001,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 6.7% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 726,718 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $110,265,000 after acquiring an additional 45,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $153.03. The stock had a trading volume of 254,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,866,084. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $113.60 and a one year high of $167.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.53, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.24.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $25,851.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,715,037.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Block sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.71, for a total value of $379,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,589.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 299,631 shares of company stock worth $45,628,148 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CRM. Compass Point set a $193.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on salesforce.com from $165.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Northland Securities set a $185.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on salesforce.com from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on salesforce.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.82.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.