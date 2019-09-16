Pathstone Family Office LLC Increases Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,732,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,399,000 after purchasing an additional 671,836 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 290.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,768,000 after purchasing an additional 133,807 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.27.

NYSE MPC traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,489,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,636,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.28 and a 200 day moving average of $54.76. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $88.45.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $33.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Article: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.