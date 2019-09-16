Pathstone Family Office LLC Sells 1,270 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Pathstone Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 0.7% of Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,884,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,056,000 after acquiring an additional 255,244 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,104,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,233,000 after acquiring an additional 58,578 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,526,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,393,000 after acquiring an additional 168,937 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,206,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,384,000 after acquiring an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,163,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,637,000 after buying an additional 22,076 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.34. The stock had a trading volume of 20,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,607. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.59. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $73.18 and a 52 week high of $90.11.

