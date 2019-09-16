PCI- PAL (LON:PCIP) Stock Price Down 1.1%

PCI- PAL PLC (LON:PCIP) shares were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 26.04 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 27 ($0.35), approximately 7,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 32,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.30 ($0.36).

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of PCI- PAL in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get PCI- PAL alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 million and a P/E ratio of -2.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 30.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 26.14.

In other PCI- PAL news, insider Chris Fielding bought 35,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £10,321.10 ($13,486.35).

About PCI- PAL (LON:PCIP)

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, European Union, North America, and the Middle East. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution to enhance contact center customer experience.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for PCI- PAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCI- PAL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.