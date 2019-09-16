PCM Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of PCM Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PCM were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PCM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PCM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PCM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PCM by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PCM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCMI remained flat at $$35.01 during trading on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $431.67 million, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day moving average is $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. PCM Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.69.

PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $548.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.89 million. PCM had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 1.16%.

PCMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine downgraded PCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Capital downgraded PCM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PCM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

PCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor provider of technology products and solutions in the United States and the rest of Europe. The company operates through four segments: Commercial, Public Sector, Canada, and United Kingdom. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, network products, printers, and related accessories and devices.

