Pedevco (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Trading 9.3% Higher

Pedevco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)’s share price rose 9.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.64, approximately 109,884 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 105,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Pedevco (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.07 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 77,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $157,925.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Moore Clark sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $53,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pedevco stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pedevco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Pedevco worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

PEDEVCO Corp., doing business as Pacific Energy Development, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas shale plays in the United States. The company's principal asset is Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin asset comprising approximately 10,961 net acres located in the Weld county, Colorado.

