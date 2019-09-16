Peel Hunt Cuts Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Price Target to GBX 435

Synthomer (LON:SYNT) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 435 ($5.68) in a report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SYNT. Barclays lowered shares of Synthomer to a “restricted” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synthomer in a report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Synthomer to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 326 ($4.26) to GBX 310 ($4.05) in a report on Friday, August 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.68) target price on shares of Synthomer in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Synthomer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 438 ($5.72).

LON:SYNT traded down GBX 11.40 ($0.15) on Monday, hitting GBX 330.60 ($4.32). The stock had a trading volume of 1,169,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,513. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 306.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 364.88. Synthomer has a 1-year low of GBX 277.80 ($3.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 520.88 ($6.81).

In other news, insider Alexander G. Catto sold 560,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.15), for a total value of £493,650.08 ($645,041.26).

Synthomer

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, and other adhesives; latices for foamed bedding products and footwear; and binders for carpet applications.

