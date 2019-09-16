Peercoin (PPC) Achieves Market Cap of $7.99 Million

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 16th. During the last seven days, Peercoin has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00003035 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Trade By Trade, WEX and CoinEgg. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $7.99 million and $185,111.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,280.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $306.91 or 0.02990209 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded up 72.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00010192 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001528 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004285 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.77 or 0.00728505 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00007721 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

Peercoin (PPC) is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 25,631,971 coins. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Bitsane, WEX, CoinEgg, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, HitBTC, Bittylicious, SouthXchange, BX Thailand, Poloniex, Livecoin, Trade By Trade and Tux Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

