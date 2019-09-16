Pennant International Group (LON:PEN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $100.10

Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $100.10 and traded as low as $63.25. Pennant International Group shares last traded at $63.50, with a volume of 2,045 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 million and a P/E ratio of 7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 72.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 99.17.

In related news, insider David Joseph Clements purchased 8,625 shares of Pennant International Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of £5,002.50 ($6,536.65). Also, insider John Ponsonby purchased 13,655 shares of Pennant International Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £9,968.15 ($13,025.15).

Pennant International Group Company Profile (LON:PEN)

Pennant International Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated training and support solutions, products, and services in the United Kingdom, North America, and Australasia. The company offers generic training equipment, including hydraulic systems principles, generic flying controls, generic hand skill, integrated avionics maintenance, and basic flying control rod trainers, as well as wiring boards for use in aeronautical engineering colleges and academies.

