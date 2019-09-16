Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Pentair posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $799.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.62 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 21.15%. Pentair’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PNR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

Shares of Pentair stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.79. The company had a trading volume of 37,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,544. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.48. Pentair has a 12-month low of $34.50 and a 12-month high of $45.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Pentair by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,636,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,599,000 after buying an additional 74,511 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,522,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,180,000 after purchasing an additional 33,519 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 99,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 47,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,820,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

