Petrofac’s (PFC) Sector Performer Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector performer rating on shares of Petrofac (LON:PFC) in a research note released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Petrofac from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 460 ($6.01) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) price target on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Petrofac currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 597.36 ($7.81).

Shares of PFC opened at GBX 441.20 ($5.77) on Thursday. Petrofac has a 52-week low of GBX 373.87 ($4.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 670 ($8.75). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 406.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 435.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Petrofac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.46%.

In other news, insider Andrea Abt acquired 1,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 438 ($5.72) per share, with a total value of £4,997.58 ($6,530.22).

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

