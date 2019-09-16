Petrofac’s (PFC) Sector Performer Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector performer rating on shares of Petrofac (LON:PFC) in a research note released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Petrofac from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 460 ($6.01) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) price target on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Petrofac currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 597.36 ($7.81).

Shares of PFC opened at GBX 441.20 ($5.77) on Thursday. Petrofac has a 52-week low of GBX 373.87 ($4.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 670 ($8.75). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 406.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 435.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Petrofac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.46%.

In other news, insider Andrea Abt acquired 1,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 438 ($5.72) per share, with a total value of £4,997.58 ($6,530.22).

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Analyst Recommendations for Petrofac (LON:PFC)

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.