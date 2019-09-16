Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cowen in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

PM has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.77.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.60. 9,050,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,811,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.79. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $64.67 and a 1 year high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $96,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PM. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 41,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 34.9% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.