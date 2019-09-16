Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Holdings Raised by STA Wealth Management LLC

STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.55.

PSX traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.75. The company had a trading volume of 254,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,745. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.61. The company has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.08. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $119.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $28.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.89 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 4.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.74%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

