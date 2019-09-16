Phoenix Price Tops $0.0190 on Major Exchanges (PHX)

Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Phoenix has traded 30.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phoenix has a market capitalization of $15.74 million and $753,294.00 worth of Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenix token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, Kucoin, Bitbns and Switcheo Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phoenix Profile

Phoenix (PHX) is a token. Its launch date was October 8th, 2017. Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing.

Buying and Selling Phoenix

Phoenix can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Binance, Huobi, Bitbns and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

