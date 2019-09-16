Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 6,000 Shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $7,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 14,275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REG. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Citigroup set a $76.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a $64.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

In other Regency Centers news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $228,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,023.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider H Craig Ramey sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $79,000.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,362.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,783 shares of company stock worth $639,965 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:REG traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.28. The company had a trading volume of 9,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,572. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Regency Centers Corp has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $70.26.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $268.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.87 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.585 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.41%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.