Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $6,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRT. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FRT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,292. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $115.09 and a fifty-two week high of $139.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.14 and its 200 day moving average is $132.28.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $229.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.49%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Mizuho raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.88.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

