Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $6.43 Million Holdings in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $6,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Franco Nevada by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Franco Nevada by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco Nevada stock traded up $0.85 on Monday, reaching $90.83. 58,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,368. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 77.61, a PEG ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Franco Nevada Corp has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $101.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.54.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $170.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada Corp will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.439 per share. This is an increase from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 85.47%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FNV shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Franco Nevada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.54 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, GMP Securities lowered shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.65.

Franco Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

