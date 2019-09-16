Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $6.91 Million Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,986 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 316,616 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $6,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 605 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 36.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LVS traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $59.62. 1,426,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,614,197. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.32. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $47.39 and a one year high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 92.77%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. Argus lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.36.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

