Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $7.24 Million Stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $7,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in W W Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Wesleyan Assurance Society acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at $9,570,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GWW traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $294.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,550. W W Grainger Inc has a one year low of $255.09 and a one year high of $361.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $276.64 and its 200-day moving average is $281.68.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.65 by ($0.01). W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 46.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 34.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W W Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of W W Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. W W Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.18.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

