Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,888 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Devon Energy worth $6,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in Devon Energy by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 9,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Devon Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,608 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,008.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price objective on Devon Energy to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine raised Devon Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.09.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.53. 5,870,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,617,148. Devon Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $20.37 and a 52-week high of $41.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average of $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 39.80%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

