Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys Shares of 57,452 Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 57,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZUL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Azul by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Azul in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Azul in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Azul in the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Azul by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Azul alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AZUL traded down $2.62 on Monday, hitting $34.70. 108,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,381. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.50. Azul SA has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of -0.53.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.69. Azul had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Azul SA will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AZUL. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Azul from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Azul from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Azul currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.51.

About Azul

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.