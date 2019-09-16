Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Stake in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 205.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,698 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Monro were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 509,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,476,000 after purchasing an additional 102,351 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 5,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period.

Shares of Monro stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $75.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,000. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.64. Monro Inc has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $89.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $317.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.60 million. Monro had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Monro Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

In related news, insider Maureen Mulholland sold 500 shares of Monro stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $42,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald Glickman sold 2,500 shares of Monro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.14, for a total value of $215,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,952,008.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,285. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MNRO shares. Oppenheimer cut Monro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. CL King reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Monro to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.78.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

