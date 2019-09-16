Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $2.04 Million Holdings in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its holdings in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,082 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTAP. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,082,660 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $243,266,000 after buying an additional 169,398 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 326.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 520 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 900.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,263 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 34,439 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cross Research lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

NetApp stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.90. 139,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,636,337. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.76 and its 200 day moving average is $62.00. NetApp Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.55 and a 52 week high of $87.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.19. NetApp had a return on equity of 77.11% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

In other NetApp news, Director Gerald Held sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total value of $330,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,686.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Reich sold 3,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $187,410.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,255.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,808 shares of company stock valued at $4,792,561 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

