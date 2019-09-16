Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 196.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,714 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.06% of Dorman Products worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 5.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Dorman Products by 19.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Dorman Products by 5.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Dorman Products by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 940,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,633,000 after buying an additional 11,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dorman Products by 69.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 109,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after buying an additional 44,724 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on DORM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

NASDAQ DORM traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.08. The company had a trading volume of 57,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.57. Dorman Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $97.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.84 and a 200 day moving average of $82.78.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $254.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.68 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dorman Products Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

