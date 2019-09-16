Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 203.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,255 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Fox Factory worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000,000 after purchasing an additional 30,449 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 3.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $75,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,625,484.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zvi Glasman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,451 shares of company stock worth $5,805,569. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FOXF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.65. 4,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,986. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $49.97 and a fifty-two week high of $86.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.84.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.96 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 29.77%. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FOXF. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.