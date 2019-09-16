Pioneer High Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PHT)

Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

Pioneer High Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE PHT opened at $9.25 on Monday. Pioneer High Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $9.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.14.

About Pioneer High Income Trust

Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities. It seeks to invest in bonds that are rated BBB- or lower by Standard and Poor's or a similar national rating service.

