PIXEL (PXL) Price Tops $0.0060

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. In the last week, PIXEL has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One PIXEL token can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinone. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $354,557.00 and approximately $252,033.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,279.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $307.55 or 0.02995413 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.77 or 0.00728505 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00019107 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,024,231 tokens. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en.

PIXEL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

