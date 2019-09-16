PKG Token (PKG) Market Cap Tops $132,617.00

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 16th. One PKG Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit, IDEX and Fatbtc. During the last seven days, PKG Token has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. PKG Token has a total market capitalization of $132,617.00 and approximately $21,515.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009753 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00198518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.73 or 0.01195342 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000571 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00088536 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00015396 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PKG Token Token Profile

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 tokens. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg. PKG Token’s official website is pkgtoken.io.

Buying and Selling PKG Token

PKG Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, Fatbtc and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PKG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PKG Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PKG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

