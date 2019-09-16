PlatonCoin (PLTC) Price Hits $0.0904 on Major Exchanges

PlatonCoin (CURRENCY:PLTC) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. PlatonCoin has a total market cap of $501,256.00 and approximately $93,016.00 worth of PlatonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlatonCoin token can now be bought for $0.0904 or 0.00000880 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates. Over the last week, PlatonCoin has traded up 54.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009753 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00198518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.73 or 0.01195342 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000571 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00088536 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00015396 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PlatonCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,547,798 tokens. The official website for PlatonCoin is platonfinance.com. PlatonCoin’s official Twitter account is @platonfinance.

PlatonCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatonCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatonCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlatonCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

