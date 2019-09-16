Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $840.00

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 840 ($10.98) and last traded at GBX 865 ($11.30), with a volume of 4839 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 846 ($11.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.09, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $94.09 million and a P/E ratio of 15.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 925.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,034.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Portmeirion Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

About Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP)

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, and Pimpernel brand names.

