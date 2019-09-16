Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 10,379 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,379 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $22,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,639,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,727,913. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $71.08 and a one year high of $94.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.16.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.