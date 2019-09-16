Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 6,392 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,017,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,149,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,628 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,018,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,987,000 after purchasing an additional 335,718 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,121,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $728,175,000 after purchasing an additional 482,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,150,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 9,659,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.87. 494,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,805,070. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.78. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $44.19.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.