Private Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,363,142 FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,363,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,004,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.84% of FS KKR Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hanson McClain Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSK traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,616,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,337. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.84 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.69%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.41%.

FSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $6.01 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

In related news, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Hagan purchased 42,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $250,495.00. Insiders have bought 57,100 shares of company stock worth $335,795 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

