Private Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 463,561 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 463,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $86,565,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.6% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 112.7% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.8% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $191.69. 1,702,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,613,788. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $143.46 and a 52-week high of $195.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.60.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

