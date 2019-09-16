Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 647,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407,968 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 0.9% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $49,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.54. The company had a trading volume of 126,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,636. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $77.46 and a one year high of $85.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.12.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

