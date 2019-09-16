Private Advisor Group LLC Has $14.04 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 102.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,204 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 26,947 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 484.6% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 141 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COST stock traded down $3.21 on Monday, hitting $288.69. 1,012,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $189.51 and a 12 month high of $307.34. The stock has a market cap of $127.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $282.20 and a 200 day moving average of $257.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.07%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays set a $275.00 target price on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group set a $305.00 target price on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.72.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total transaction of $441,539.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,213,654.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.39, for a total value of $799,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,347,568.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,346 shares of company stock valued at $4,888,035. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

