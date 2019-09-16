Private Advisor Group LLC Has $19.09 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,579 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.14% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $19,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 73.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,698,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,383,000 after buying an additional 1,991,462 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 882.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,469,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,017,000 after buying an additional 4,014,873 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,418,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,521,000 after buying an additional 420,457 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,005,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,755,000 after buying an additional 265,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,834,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,996,000 after buying an additional 191,012 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.22. The stock had a trading volume of 42,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,643. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.61 and its 200 day moving average is $112.49. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.42 and a fifty-two week high of $115.42.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.2223 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.4%.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

