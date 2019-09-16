Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 51,446 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,446 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $32,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,901. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $84.62 and a 12-month high of $103.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.76.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

