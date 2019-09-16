Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,599 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $16,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 793,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,168,000 after purchasing an additional 65,639 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.31. The company had a trading volume of 895,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,313. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $45.59 and a twelve month high of $54.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.88.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.