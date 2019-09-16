Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 5,846 Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of The West boosted its stake in AES by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 16,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AES by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in AES by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 100,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in AES by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AES by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 94,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $3,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Julian Nebreda sold 18,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $287,487.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,185.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AES stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.89. The stock had a trading volume of 63,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437,880. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. AES Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). AES had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AES Corp will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AES. Argus raised AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. TheStreet cut AES from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.57 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.77.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

