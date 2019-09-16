Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 121.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.68. The company had a trading volume of 33,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,351. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.44. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $139.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.74 and a 200 day moving average of $108.80.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $422.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.65 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 23.95%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TTWO shares. Benchmark increased their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.43.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $570,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.18, for a total transaction of $2,603,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,726 shares of company stock worth $3,202,742 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

