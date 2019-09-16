Profund Advisors LLC Buys 5,291 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 70.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.72. 29,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,299,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.00. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $19.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.15. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.56.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 129.20% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $192.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.91%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, insider R Steven Hamner sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $1,243,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,312,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,331,245.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Steven Dawson bought 7,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.07 per share, for a total transaction of $135,091.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 76,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,777.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.59.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

