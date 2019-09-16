Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

WST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.72.

Shares of WST traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.34. The stock had a trading volume of 8,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,669. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 50.88, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.75 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $469.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.90 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 21.35%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.