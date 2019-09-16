Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in UDR by 11.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 469,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,066,000 after acquiring an additional 48,728 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in UDR by 16.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 174,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,851,000 after acquiring an additional 25,162 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in UDR by 1.2% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 47,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its position in UDR by 27.0% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 17,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 4.1% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 446,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,059,000 after acquiring an additional 17,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $452,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 193,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,728,468.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $233,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 490,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,874,370.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $834,663. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UDR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.08.

Shares of NYSE UDR traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.43. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.87 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.70. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.46.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

