Profund Advisors LLC Has $933,000 Holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon alerts:

In related news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,773,463.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,054 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $189,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTN traded up $6.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $205.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,736,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,045. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.98. The stock has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.85. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $144.27 and a 1-year high of $210.89.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.31. Raytheon had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Raytheon’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research downgraded Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $216.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Raytheon from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up previously from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.