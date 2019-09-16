Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AFLAC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in AFLAC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in AFLAC by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AFLAC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in AFLAC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 64.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 4,728 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $254,082.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider June P. Howard sold 4,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $209,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,338.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,280 shares of company stock worth $757,628 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AFL. Evercore ISI lowered shares of AFLAC from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.57 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of AFLAC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AFLAC from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AFLAC from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.07.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.93. 885,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,496,533. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72. AFLAC Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $57.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 25.96%.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

