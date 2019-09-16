Profund Advisors LLC Sells 4,994 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,994 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TER. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 146.9% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 10.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 11.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on TER shares. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.44.

Shares of Teradyne stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.78. The company had a trading volume of 24,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,928. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.74. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.73 and a 12-month high of $58.61.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.72 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 6,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total value of $397,408.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,978,796 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

