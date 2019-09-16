Profund Advisors LLC Sells 968 Shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 347.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in Trimble by 541.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 3,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.47. 26,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,835. Trimble Inc has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.01.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $855.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

In related news, CFO Robert G. Painter sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $233,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,668. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 4,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $162,667.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,467.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,265 shares of company stock worth $498,494. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

