Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) Trading Up 5.8%

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX)’s stock price was up 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.69 and last traded at $5.66, approximately 1,671,698 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,036,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PGNX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on Progenics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Progenics Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.94.

The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $482.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.79.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 million. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 339.86% and a negative return on equity of 65.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progenics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Lte Partners, Llc acquired 21,480 shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $106,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Velan Capital, L.P. acquired 130,826 shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $563,860.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 677,306 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,406. Company insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 64,922.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 17,529 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. 77.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and other technologies to target, diagnose, and treat cancer cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate for the treatment of iobenguane scan positive, unresectable, and locally advanced or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma for adult and pediatric patients; PyL, a clinical-stage fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted PET/CT imaging agent for prostate cancer; and 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small molecule, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

